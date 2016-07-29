THESE Are The Best Dance Videos On The Internet Right Now

Who says binge-watching is limited to Netflix? Who hasn't gotten lost in the rabbit hole of 1Million Dance's killer choreo, or spent several hours watching the dancers slay WildaBEAST Adams' moves?
Luckily, there's now one place to watch all the best dance videos the web has to offer. Want to see a ballroom dancing legend get his vogue on? A modern ballet take place in a deserted locale? Better yet, want to get involved and learn to dance like a K-pop star, or even dance to house music?
Watch all of them on the dance channel from Nameless.tv below, and get lost just in time for National Dance Day. Express yourself with words! Comment along the sidebar, and invite your friends to watch, too. Who knows? Maybe you'll be inspired to self-teach yourself some new moves.
