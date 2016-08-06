Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In August

A heat wave is upon us, and so are Netflix's August arrivals. With temperatures high enough to make a walk around the block truly miserable, slip out of your sandals and post up next to a window. The streaming service has you covered with a bevy of new titles.



The good news: We're getting more Olivia Benson and more Law and Order: SVU! Also watch out for Young@Heart, a documentary about a chorus of senior citizens in New England, and The Fast and the Furious, because who doesn't want to see where it all began? The bad news: The future of our planet in in peril as climate change escalates, according to Al Gore's Oscar-winning Inconvenient Truth. The ugly? See: Javier Bardem's No Country For Old Men bowl cut.



Here's the full list of everything coming to the streaming service this month.