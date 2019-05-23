Zoë Kravitz Just Reportedly One-Upped Her Secret Engagement With A Secret Wedding

Big Little Secrets. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. Sneaky!
The couple, who started dating in 2016, have always been pretty private about their relationship; in fact, they even managed to keep their engagement a secret months before Kravitz broke the news to Rolling Stone magazine — yes, the same cover story which featured her posing naked as an ode to her mother, Lisa Bonet — last October.
"Oh yeah, I'm engaged," she told Rolling Stone at the time. "I haven't told anyone yet — I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private." And she did, for about eight months. (It turns out she sported the enormous rock on her finger in plain sight and no one even noticed! Shame on us.)
Secret engagements seem to run in the family. Kravitz' rock star father, Lenny, was once engaged to her Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman. (Kidman revealed that surprising detail during a 2017 interview with Net-a-Porter.)
But just because Us' source says Kravitz and Glusman are "legally married" doesn't mean they're not planning a formal ceremony. The source added that the pair plan to wed in France in June, but a rep for Kravitz did not return Refinery29's request for comment. As for wedding prep, well, no one seems to know exactly how it's coming along. When Kravitz spoke to InStyle in January, she said she was still struggling to pull all of the details together.
"I'm planning, slowly but surely," she said. "It's a little intimidating, but I'm excited. And I'm just starting to put everything together."
It's hard to imagine her wedding turning out to be anything less than stunning, especially considering her ties to Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern), the ultimate party planners on Big Little Lies. Hopefully, Kravitz' upcoming nuptials aren't nearly as dramatic as the school trivia fundraiser that landed the women on Monterey's murder suspect list (and under Meryl Streep's watchful eye) so that the actress can focus on her big day, her guests (which will, hopefully, include the BLL cast, her parents, and her step-dad, Jason Momoa), and her inevitably stunning beauty looks.
