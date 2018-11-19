One of our all-time favourites for affordable trend-led pieces, Zara is launching a capsule collection just in time for a winter wardrobe refresh. Available from 15th November, Zara SRPLS embraces a utilitarian aesthetic, championing rebellion and counterculture.
For SRPLS, resistance translates to oversized, loose-fitting designs in a military palette of khaki, black, grey and white. The aesthetic is on par with the utility trend we saw on the SS19 catwalks; think Givenchy's loose military suiting, Fendi's khaki palette and the boiler suits spotted at Alexachung and Acne.
So how are we styling the collection? We'll be layering the blueish-grey silk shirt dress with tights and knee-high boots; pairing animal print trousers from the menswear edit with a French tucked jumper and fresh trainers; and throwing the classic black peacoat over just about everything the winter weather demands.
But what we’re most excited for is the collection's inclusive sizing, which runs from XXS to XXL for both women and men. Currently, Zara lacks dedicated curve and petite ranges, with most womenswear available from XS to XL. So by extending sizes for SRPLS, we're hoping this is the brand's move towards greater inclusivity. Click through to see the best pieces from the new collection.
The 50-piece collection is available exclusively at Zara.com, with prices ranging from £19.99 to £400.