We have to give it to them — this is some seriously good timing. With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their first child this spring, there's no better time than now for Zara to jump on the maternity bandwagon. And after scrolling through the collection, we're just waiting for our favourite pregnant Duchess to be spotted donning a piece or two. From long dress coats to fitted knit dresses, this collection was basically made for the royal mother-to-be. So, we say, beat Meghan Markle to the punch and snatch up one (or all) of Zara's maternity pieces ahead. It's only a matter of time before you're #twinning with the Duchess of Sussex.