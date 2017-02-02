Do I really need a personal training session? “I would highly recommend seeing one [a personal trainer] for at least one or two sessions before you really hop into the gym,” advises Zanna. “They can check things like your mobility and strength and what stretches you need to do. They can correct your form with things like squats and deadlifts.” Because, let's face it, when you're messing around with big metal balls weighing as much as a small child, you want to make sure you're doing it right. What should I wear? I don't have any swanky leggings and was planning on borrowing my boyfriend’s holey T-shirt. “It’s all about just turning up in something you feel comfortable in,” says Zanna. “If you’ve never worn just a sports bra to work out in, don’t go strutting into your first gym session in like, a sports bra and booty shorts – you’ll feel uncomfortable! If you’re in something you feel confident in then that’s at least one weight off your mind. Oh, and then just take some water, a towel, and a positive attitude!” How do I go about choosing the right personal trainer? “Take your time,” Zanna says. "Don’t just go with the first one or the one that’s in the best shape because often that’s not always the best indicator of how professional they are. “I think number one, just talk to them, or get a good word-of-mouth recommendation. Make sure they give off a really positive vibe when you meet them, make sure they’ve got qualifications, if they seem eager to learn and are professional with you. “Also in the early stages, make sure they’re checking up on you, they’re doing questionnaires, they’re making you sign different forms. If they’re not even doing those basic things then it’s a red flag from the beginning.” Do I need to prepare anything? Will there be a quiz on my resting heart rate? Noooo, nothing like that. You guys will chat, though. “Hopefully your trainer will ask you questions first. That’s a really important sign,” Zanna says. “Whether it’s via email or they insist you sit and have a coffee with them for half an hour just to talk things through. "I wouldn’t want to go straight into a session blind with somebody so even if I can’t meet them I’ll send them a very intense questionnaire, finding out about their training history, if they have any injuries, what their goals are… That sets the scene for the first session." How do I know what my goals are? I might just want to look good. Is that a goal?



“I recommend thinking about it before you go in but a good trainer will steer you away from just aesthetic goals," says Zanna. "If you say to a trainer, ‘Oh, I just want to tone my arms up” and they say, ‘Okay that’s what we’ll do’ then I’d be worried because I’d rather set some goals that are about strength and fitness. Let’s set some goals that are beyond appearance – that’s definitely something you should look out for.”