As Hobbes and Marshall point out, this narrative conveniently ignores many things: differing tastes in music among band members after 10 years together, declining record sales, negative reviews, the fact that it was Paul McCartney – not John Lennon – who legally filed for the band's break-up... Sure, the whole lying in bed to protest the Vietnam War thing was insufferable (the irony of Gal Gadot and friends singing Lennon's "Imagine" is just *chef's kiss*) but to put the blame for the end of The Beatles on one woman alone (and, as the podcast notes, a woman of colour – check out just some of the hideous racism she endured ) is insulting not only to her but also Lennon, who fans would apparently credit with being genius enough to write some of the world's best pop songs but not with having enough agency to resist becoming Yoko's 'prey'. Also, by the way, Yoko totally had her own tragic stuff going on and has said things like Lennon was so obsessive about her that he would follow her to the bathroom , which sounds like he might have been less than a stand-up guy. But hey, Lennon was the rockstar.