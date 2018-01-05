How Tonya Harding Changed Figure Skating Forever

"When there's that added extra rotation, you have to jump higher, and it takes a lot more force, and when there's more applied force, you land with more force," she said. The stakes are high. The triple axel is a forward-facing jump. The skater leaps forward, does three and a half revolutions in the air, then must land and let their left leg unfurl. Lean too hard into your right hip, and you'll end up on your right butt cheek. (This is why it might be helpful to have butt pads.)