I do find that there is a general lack of support for parents at the minute. We can't justify childcare since I'm a stay-at-home mum, which means I get very little time to myself or time with my husband. There are no baby groups where I can meet other mums and my daughter hasn't seen a health visitor in a year. We moved house to give our daughter a garden and trying to switch to a different GP practice was very difficult as our registration forms were lost and we were left in limbo. Thea has missed her review so I don't know if she's growing and developing properly and I don't want to rely on Google. Obviously all children develop at different rates but as a first-time mum I feel just as clueless as I was when Thea was a newborn. I don't know if I'm doing a good job or not. [The] Peanut [app] is the only real lifeline I have as I can get support and advice from other mums but it's still a worry. I don't want my daughter to be afraid of teachers and children when she goes to nursery; seeing her confidence be lost over the course of 2020 has been the hardest thing in lockdown.