You might be thinking, Sure, Hollywood continually places the focus on white women but so does real life! Trust me, I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to be cast aside in a relationship for a whiter, blonder person. I know what it’s like to watch less-capable white women rise at work. The world is very kind to white mediocrity (see: The White House), but that doesn’t mean the pop culture we consume has to be. In a piece for The Globe and Mail last year, Denise Balkissoon pointed out that, “the myth that monolithic white maleness is the only path to success is dissolving,” albeit slowly. In other words, people are finally starting to realise that, “a lot of supposedly spectacular men are in fact not that special.” The conversation surrounding mediocrity has focused on white men but let’s not leave white women out of the conversation. They’ve also benefited from the privilege of being “mediocrity hires,” and the lazy assumption that there is an inherent superiority to whiteness.