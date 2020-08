I found the list of questions and, without telling my husband what I was up to, while we sat on our roof, independently tapping at our phones, I started to ask them of him. “Would you like to be famous? In what way?” After he responded, I’d tell him my answer too. “Do you have a secret hunch about how you will die?” He quickly realised that something was up, but even after I explained what I was doing, we kept going. “What is your most terrible memory?”