I Asked My Ex 29 Questions About Our Relationship

7. What was I like as a girlfriend? Great. You had your good points and bad points but I certainly fell madly in love with you to the point of obsession. You had your own sort of way about showing love and affection though. I’m a naturally affectionate person: kissing, touching, hugging, saying things, messaging things. You weren’t like that. I remember I used to call you Ice Queen. But I think I only called you Ice Queen because you said your previous boyfriend also called you Ice Queen?! That being said, I did feel loved. And love and affection aside, you were super fun. Great sense of humour. Outgoing. You always wanted to do stuff, or had something interesting to do (most of which was work-related, not that that matters). You were great with my family. My mum thought we’d be together forever and you’ve been the benchmark ever since. You were so easy to be around and you were also my best friend.