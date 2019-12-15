These Are Officially The Most Over-Instagrammed Sites In The World

Whether you like it or really don't, Instagram has become an integral part of global travel. So much so, in fact, that there are now parody accounts calling out the clichéd and basic posts of some travel bloggers.
But, according to a new survey by InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, 55% of global travellers believe that capturing content for the 'gram actually helps them to have a more meaningful travel experience.
And 39% of travellers say they intend to place more focus on creating content for their social media accounts in 2020.
However, a similar number – four in ten – believe that social media posts from their home city don't accurately reflect the depth of culture that exists there. When you think about it, this makes plenty of sense – after all, living in London doesn't mean you spend every Friday night sipping a gin-in-a-tin outside Buckingham Palace.
InterContinental has also made a list of the "most over-Instagrammed sites" in seven major global cities. It did this by analysing which landmarks appear most frequently in hashtags pertaining to the city.
You can check them out in the slideshow – but be honest, all of them do make a pretty good Insta pic, don't they?