Plenty of people post about their workouts on social media, for a number of reasons, and that's their prerogative. In fact, many folks who post workout selfies do so not because they're showing off, but because celebrating small victories helps motivate them to keep going — and maybe they hope that motivation rubs off on some of their followers. But regardless of intentions, sometimes it can feel like their posts aren't meant to inspire you, and are just rubbing their success and discipline in your face. Humblebrags are actually pretty transparent, and a 2015 study found that people really don't like it when someone tries to humblebrag, because it's clearly a self-promotional strategy. So seeing posts like, "I feel amazing after my 10-mile run!!!!" or "Just casually slayed my morning bootcamp and it's not even 6 a.m.!!!!!" can feel like a personal attack, regardless of whether the person meant it that way.