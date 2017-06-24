At the end of the day, humans want to be seen, Dr. Knight says. "Although sometimes they go about it in an awkward way, it's not necessarily an affront to you." Even though it's not your responsibility to praise someone for their workout, "fortunately, it doesn't cost very much to give somebody a little praise." If seeing the Kardashians' posts about working out are pissing you off, just unfollow them. As for the people you actually know IRL, the good news is if you do take the time to answer them, "it might fill up the person enough that they will leave you alone," Dr. Knight says.