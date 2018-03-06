To Working Mums Everywhere: I Am Here, Cheering You On

But even with structures and policies that support working parenthood, climate matters. When one of my collaborators and I had babies within a few months of each other, we brought our infants to weekly research meetings with our team of graduate student interviewers. Months later, with the babies now ensconced in childcare arrangements, we held a final debriefing session to reflect on what we had learned from the research. To our surprise, the students related that the most important thing they took away was not the interviewing or coding skills we taught them, but the example we set of how to make motherhood and research work together. My colleague and I laughed out loud: we had not intentionally set out to socialise them, we explained, but were just trying to survive as new parents whose babies arrived mid-data collection.