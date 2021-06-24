Months later, Jodie developed the courage to tell her boss that the company in-joke – that this bouncer was an "assaulter" – contained more than a nugget of truth. The bouncer was let go but he would still come to the venue. One night, he was in the pub and trying to engage Jodie in conversation. When she refused he told her to "fuck off and get over it," she says. She went to her manager and said: "It’s not right that he’s here when I am." Her manager replied: "I don’t know what you want me to do because he isn’t barred."