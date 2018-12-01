Sara, a 54-year-old woman living with HIV, says that when she got her diagnosis, her first thought was “it means death.” That was 1990, when the rate of new inflections globally was increasing to an all-time high. "People were dying everywhere."
In the 24 years since, a lot has changed. Sara has survived. Advances in treatment have vastly increased life expectancy for those who can access the medication. As new wars and diseases pop up around the world, this disease has largely dropped from the news cycle.
But, it hasn’t gone away. In 2015, an estimated 101,200 people in the UK were living with HIV, of which roughly 13,500 were undiagnosed. While new diagnoses have doubled since 1997, they are slowly decreasing since hitting a peak in 2005.
“Despite the increase in people living with HIV, I see only a small fraction of the number of people living with HIV today as I did 20 years ago,” says Thorner Harris, founder of HIV support group Guys and Girls. “These days, many HIV-positive people live the lives of HIV-negative people. Their HIV is underground, but they are not.” That can make it hard to get a clear picture of who the virus is hitting hardest.
The highest rate of HIV infection is among gay men, especially men 13 to 24, but black African women are the next largest group, outpacing straight men and drug users. Per CDC estimates, a quarter of overall transmissions come from heterosexual sex, mostly affecting women. And, the data often don't account for trans women, who may be recorded as men who have sex with men when they get infected. The disease also disproportionately affects minority women. African, Caribbean and Black Brits represent about 3% of the UK population and 30% of those living with HIV.
"Globally, AIDS-related deaths are down 24% just from 2005," says Charles King, president and CEO of Housing Works. But, he says "HIV/AIDS persists as a disease of the marginalised and the poor, perhaps more than ever. So, while stories of our laudable progress have increased, visibility for those who still suffer from this disease has decreased. It is their stories that must now be shared."
Today is the 30th year of World AIDS Day, a day to raise awareness and support for the 36.7 million people living with HIV/AIDS globally. To mark the day, we asked six women who are living with HIV for their stories. They told us about getting sick, getting healthy, and day-to-day life with a near invisible disease.
For this year's theme "know your status," get tested at a clinic near you, alternatively you may qualify for a free self-sampling testing kit.
Interviews have been edited and condensed and some names have changed.