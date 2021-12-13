As the EV industry has developed, it’s become clear that women have a huge interest in electric cars and seem to be transitioning faster to alternative fuels than men. We need to attract more women to the space – that’s why my aim is to be a figurehead for the industry, act as a role model and show what’s achievable if you put your mind to it. The support and collaboration between women already in the industry is incredible. I know so many amazing women in the industry, including the fantastic women that work with me at myenergi – I couldn’t do it without them.