Last night on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, a debate kicked off between the campmates which raised the eternal (well, very 2016) question: Why don’t great swathes of men understand that catcalls aren’t compliments?



To recap – in case you’re one of the few people not addicted to watching Larry Lamb cook crocodile feet over a campfire – the task was to correctly answer the question: “What percentage of women surveyed said that wolf-whistling was sexist, even if it was intended positively? 45% or 54%?” Adam-from-Emmerdale said the answer couldn’t possibly be 54% because, “If someone whistled at me, I’d be like: Hi guys!” Comedian Joel Dommett added that he’d “absolutely love it” if someone whistled at him.



Well, trick question, everyone. Wolf-whistling is inherently sexist, because I don’t hear any straight men catcalling other straight men. “Get your dick out for the lads! Not because I find you attractive personally, but I believe everyone should get the chance to be made to feel uncomfortable!” Nope. That doesn’t happen.



But the answer on I’m A Celebrity was 54% and let’s be honest – the real figure is probably much, much higher. Scarlett-from-Gogglebox, ever the voice of reason, told the lads: “I couldn’t name one of my friends who would say it was a compliment. It doesn’t bother me, but I don’t think there’s any need,” and went on to ask former footballer Wayne Bridge if his wife would think it was a compliment if someone wolf-whistled at her. Now, Wayne seems like a sweet man; a gentle soul with an inexplicable fear of tiny goats. But his answer was: “I don’t know but I don’t think she’d be that bothered.”



No, Wayne. Just no. Now, I don’t know your wife, Frankie-from-The-Saturdays, but I highly doubt she considers a wolf whistle or a catcall a compliment. Here is a compliment: “Oi, love! I enjoyed your music when you were in The Saturdays, you were great on Strictly Come Dancing and I respect your work as a charity campaigner!” Here is a catcall: “Oi, love! Get your tits out!” See? Very different.



Part of the problem, I think, is that men just have no idea how much it goes on. Recently, my boyfriend tried to make a joke about how gutted I must be that two of our neighbours are finishing up their building work because “there would be no more handsome scaffolders to look at”. He was mortified when I had to explain that I didn’t dare make eye contact with, or even look in the direction of the three groups of scaffolders that I pass every morning on my way to the tube; that I cross the road, and pull my hood up. Day in, day out, I’ll get a whistle, or words to the effect of “Give us a smile, love” from these men. I’ve stopped eating a banana on the walk because, well… yeah. I’d love to brush it off as “banter” but it’s relentlessly annoying and 7.12am is the exact time of day I’m at my least tolerant.



