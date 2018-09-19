You Can Find A Golden Ticket (In London) To The Givenchy Show

London Fashion Week is over, Milan is well underway, and the style set will be moving onto Paris soon, to watch powerhouses like Chanel, Christian Dior and Saint Laurent present their SS19 collections. Typically, fashion month is reserved for those in the business, but this season, creative director of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller, is giving fans the chance to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with industry insiders and influencers and watch the show.
How? Well, a post on Givenchy's official Instagram account details the nature of the competition. "Win your ticket: find the 4G tickets for a chance to win a ticket to the #GivenchySS19 show and be featured on our official account."
First up, you have to find one of the 5,000 stickers hidden around London and Paris - think walls, lamp posts, street signs - then take a photo of it and post it on your Insta feed. Once you've tagged #GivenchyFamily, the brand will choose three winners to attend the show and have their pic featured on the official feed. The most creative posts will win, so use your Insta skills to make yours stand out - Huji simply won't cut it this time.
What does this mean for the brand, though? Waight Keller, who previously held the mantle at Chloé, but took the helm at Givenchy after Ricard Tisci left after 12 years for Burberry (keep up), is a seasoned Paris Fashion Week designer, but recently gained a wider audience thanks to a certain royal wedding.
Designing Meghan Markle's dress, which featured a boat neckline and just six seams and is currently on display at Windsor Castle, introduced both Waight Keller and Givenchy to a younger audience, which perhaps this Insta-led competition is seeking to mirror. With brands like Off-White, Supreme and Balenciaga ruling the internet as well as the fashion industry, perhaps this is a move from prestigious house to contemporary brand.
On your marks, get set, get 'gramming.
The competition ends on September 25 at 23.59 CET. The full terms and conditions can be found 25.09.18 at Bit.ly/Givenchy_4G
