You Can Find A Golden Ticket (In London) To The Givenchy Show

First up, you have to find one of the 5,000 stickers hidden around London and Paris - think walls, lamp posts, street signs - then take a photo of it and post it on your Insta feed. Once you've tagged #GivenchyFamily, the brand will choose three winners to attend the show and have their pic featured on the official feed. The most creative posts will win, so use your Insta skills to make yours stand out - Huji simply won't cut it this time.