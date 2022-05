Now, I’ve been a little sceptical about eye creams ever since Refinery29's beauty editor, Jacqueline, revealed that many are essentially useless . Since turning 27, though, I’ve definitely noticed my fine lines and dark circles more than ever so I was keen to try out Night Shift. It’s thick and creamy but sinks into the skin quickly, leaving it refreshed — a dream after a long day. This product also uses bakuchiol to help lift, firm and brighten delicate skin, plus hyaluronic acid to hydrate. After using it for a few weeks I have noticed a difference: my under eyes are distinctly firmer and less puffy, although my dark circles haven’t really been lightened (but as Jacqueline explains , that's largely down to genetics).