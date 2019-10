"Generally speaking, as we move into the winter months the primary issues are the cold and the lack of humidity," explained London-based consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk . "We also tend to start putting on the central heating which further saps away humidity." Of course, too much humidity can wreak havoc on your skin but too little can really exacerbate dryness, as it basically means you’re getting a targeted beam of hot, dry air. "Of course, not everyone experiences it in the same way," added Dr Kluk. "Some years I find I need to tweak my routine more than others, but I would say anyone with dehydrated skin or anyone who’s using retinol (prescription or otherwise) is probably going to notice their skin is a bit lacklustre," added Dr Kluk.Note the mention of dehydrated, not just dry. Your skin can be oily and still experience dehydration , so don’t think you’re off the hook just because your skin is on the oilier side. "As the climate is so much less humid, tightness, dryness and flaking can be a real issue," explained Dr Kluk. If you’re not experiencing those specific issues, think about the radiance of your complexion. Does your skin look a little flat or grey? That can be another side of dehydration: healthy, hydrated skin tends to have more of that plumped-up, juicy glow.