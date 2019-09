Of course, your prescribed treatment and prevention plan will depend on the root cause. "If the spots are a result of an allergic reaction, you will need to find out what could be causing it, and then avoid the ingredient," Dr. Hamdan says. "In most cases, common allergens are hiding in the nail polish , or the polish remover . If the cause is mineral deficiencies, you should consider a multivitamin with zinc and calcium. If it’s a fungal infection, like or psoriasis or eczema , that should be treated by a doctor."