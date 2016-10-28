This Cool-Girl Brand Is Launching Wedding Dresses & They're Under £1K

Over the past few years, Whistles has become the fashion crowd's not-so-best-kept secret for trendy finds that aren't too expensive. It's become a go-to for sleek dresses that aren't overly girly, pieces with awesome prints, and outerwear that isn't just wearable, but versatile too. And just this week, the brand announced it's diving head-first into the wide world of weddings, with its first-ever bridal collection that, of course, features all the details and elements we love about its ready-to-wear — but even more elevated.
While the offering doesn't launch until February 2017, that doesn't mean we can't start dreaming about it now. Comprised of seven limited-edition styles, the offering hits upon all the trends a fashion-bride would consider wearing on her big day. There are stepped hems (for the Vetements-obsessed bride), delicate lace and tulle (for the Free People-loving bride), and plenty of ruffles and off-the-shoulder styles (for the bride-to-be who blows every pay check at Reformation). Basically, it's a one-stop shop for any woman who isn't interested in spending hours sifting through racks at their local wedding gown megastore.
The prices range from about £450 to £650 so they're definitely on the more affordable side of the spectrum. For those on the dress hunt, now's the time to breathe a sigh of relief. Click on to scope out the collection, and consider your search o-v-e-r.