How Long Should You Wait To Start Following A Date On Social Media?

Remember, what you see on social media is often just one side of who a person is. And usually, it's their most showy side. So the person sitting across from you at dinner might not live up to the person you've concocted in your head based on their perfect vacation selfies. "Instead of focusing on social media, focus on the connection you have," Juarez says. "How someone treats you, how excited they are to see you, and how responsive they are says so much more than an add." Your date deserves a chance to charm you without fighting with their Insta-self.