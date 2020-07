What Were You Thinking? This New Fashion Podcast Has Us Hooked

Created in partnership with fashion resale platform Vestiaire Collective , the podcast encourages us to look back at the stories behind our clothes and cherish our pre-existing pieces as keepsakes imbued with memories. "I’ve spent the last 15 years working in the fashion industry, but I’ve been obsessed with the transformative power of fashion for way longer than that," Holland says. "Fashion’s so much more than what you wear to stop yourself getting arrested for public indecency. Every single one of us makes choices day in, day out about what we put on our backs and in turn how we want to be seen by the rest of the world. We’re going to explore some key fashion moments in my guest’s life: stories that have inspired or even informed their life’s direction, made a real impact, or just something that represents a time when they were deliriously happy."