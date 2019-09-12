"Both my husband and I had two suits made for our wedding with Casely-Hayford on Mount Street. It was such a fun process doing it with Charlie [Casely-Hayford] because he’s such a stylish guy that we were just like, 'Whatever you think, I’ll do it.' My husband and I both have very differing styles but we were hanging on Charlie’s every word because he has such great taste. I wanted one traditional suit for the day and one 'silly' suit for the evening. We had the dinner in a venue that was all pastel pink and peach colours, so I kind of wanted to dress for the walls. I found this moire fabric, which has this wood effect created by the weave and the weft, in both mint and black, so the suits are the same fabric and cut, just in different shades. I’ve never felt better.