Picture the scene: after months of sleeping on a mattress that could only be described as lump-ridden and waking up every morning with a fun new pain in your back , you’ve decided to invest in a new mattress. You did the research, looking at all the sexy Silicon Valley brands that come in a box and promise not only a better sleep but a better life. Maybe, if this was pre-lockdown, you even went to one of those Dreams Sleepmatch testers where Stacey from Gavin and Stacey narrates to you as you lie on a mechanical throbbing mattress to determine what kind is right for you. You find one you believe in, you order it and, finally, you reach the moment when the new mattress meets the bed frame. As it unfurls, a smell fills the air. A chemical, new car x100 smell. And it lingers.