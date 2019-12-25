Does it feel as good as it did ten years ago, you ask? It won't take you long to settle back into things. In fact, approaching the hour-long episode is like being greeted with open arms by the favourite, fun aunt you haven't seen in a while. Granted, the robot greeting at the front door doesn't pack quite the same punch as it used to but you'll laugh out loud at Bryn's shit chat about service stations on the M4 and his fury at Gwen for forgetting the Christmas puddings (even though it was Pam's duty to bring them). Smart, wry nods to popular culture continue to carry the fun. Bryn's facial expressions are the gift that keep on giving and Nessa is the most reliable character who, unsurprisingly, has aged the best of the lot. You'll not be disappointed but probably not surprised, either. The magic is in the familiarity of it all and truth be told, it really is tidy.