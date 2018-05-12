There are four elements: fire, earth, air, and water. Each element rules three signs (since there are 12 signs in the Zodiac), but how these elements affect a particular sign's personality is unique to each sign. For example, Geminis and Libras are both air signs — but you won't see a Gem channelling the air's power in the same way a Libra would. And once you dive into the signs' ruling elements, brace yourself for some curveballs: Scorpios and Aquarians may discover a side of themselves they've overlooked until now.