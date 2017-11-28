Strength Your Body With 3 Heavy-Duty Gym Moves

The Jerk Press

This move takes your deadlifts and cleans to the next level, working out all your major muscle groups in one efficient exercise. We recommend starting with a 8-10 kg barbell (4-5kg pounds on each side). With your feet shoulder-width apart, start with a deadlift to your knees and then a clean to bring the bar up to your chest. Reset your arms so that your forearms are perpendicular to the floor; your hands should be slightly wider than your shoulders. Sink your hips straight down into a shallow squat, shifting your weight back into your heels. Pressing down through your heels and up through your legs, come out of the squat and onto your toes as you press the weight directly up above your head. Use the momentum from your glutes and hamstrings (rather than your arms) to propel the weight upward.