This week’s horoscope calls for celebration! Two of the six planets that are currently retrograde in the sky end their backward journeys. Mercury retrograde ends on 2nd October in Virgo, healing all the miscommunications that occurred since the planetary moonwalk began on 9th September. Mercury and the Pluto retrograde in Capricorn align on 6th October, giving us the stamina and power to assert ourselves. Transformative Pluto turns direct on 8th October, ending the evolutionary journey that began on 29th April. Now we can expect to see the progress that we’ve made in our lives — even if it’s a little. We're now aware of the work it takes to grow and become better versions of ourselves.
Your Horoscope This Week: 2nd October to 8th October, 2022