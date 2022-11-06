Your Horoscope This Week: 6th November to 12th November, 2022

Mercury is very active this week. The planet of communication aligns with the South Node of Destiny in Scorpio on 6th November, creating miscommunications and anxieties. Mercury connects with the Sun in Scorpio and opposes Uranus retrograde on 8th November, allowing us to gain clarity on matters. Mercury and Saturn square off on 10th November, urging us to make profound statements. Two days later, Mercury and Neptune retrograde in Pisces harmonise, adding sentimentality and sweetness to our words.