Your Horoscope This Week: November 6th to November 12, 2022

Mercury is very active this week. The planet of communication aligns with the South Node of Destiny in Scorpio on November 6, creating miscommunications and anxieties. Mercury connects with the Sun in Scorpio and opposes Uranus retrograde on November 8, allowing us to gain clarity on matters. Mercury and Saturn square off on November 10, urging us to make profound statements. Two days later, Mercury and Neptune retrograde in Pisces harmonize, adding sentimentality and sweetness to our words.