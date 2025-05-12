ADVERTISEMENT
Your Horoscope This Week: May 11 To 17

Dossé-Via Trenou
Last Updated 12 May 2025, 9:13
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.
This week feels like a cosmic massage for our overworked, overstimulated brains. After months of Mercury whiplashing back and forth between fiery Aries and emotional Pisces, we finally experience Mercury’s first full week in grounded, peaceful Taurus — and honestly, it’s the celestial deep breath we didn’t know we needed. With both the sun and Mercury chilling in Taurus, the universe is loudly giving us permission to nap, snack, vibe, and move at our own divine pace. Mercury in Taurus is giving ‘we do not dream of labour’. It’s no longer about how fast we can go; it’s about how rooted we can stay.
But don’t get too comfortable just yet — because May 12th at 4:56 p.m. GMT, the full moon in Scorpio arrives, and it’s not playing. This is a deep, intense emotional climax, especially with the full moon directly opposing Uranus in Taurus. Collectively, this could look like emotional outbursts, political shocks, protests, financial volatility, or major breakthroughs around intimacy, power, and control.
Personally, it’s a week for shedding toxic patterns, facing the uncomfortable truths, and remembering that collapse often comes before breakthrough. The Scorpio full moon demands emotional honesty, no matter how messy that might be. This is not the kind of week where pretending everything is fine will work. It’s the kind where vulnerability cracks open new realities and deepens bonds.
As we head into the weekend, asteroid Ceres enters Aries on May 16th, bringing an energy shift from “self-care equals rest” to “self-care equals taking bold action.” The second half of the weekend might feel more energised, feisty, and independent — like you suddenly remember you’re your own hero. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally protect your peace, your truth, or your joy, consider this your flashing green light.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Aries Sun & Rising:

You’re getting a crash course this week in the art of slowing down, Aries — whether you like it or not. With Mercury spending its first full week in Taurus, your mind, money, and decision-making are begging for a slower, steadier rhythm. Instead of rushing toward the next big thing, you’re asked to get serious about the foundations beneath your ambitions. After the impulsive financial vibes of Mercury in your sign, this shift is like a cosmic budgeting app whispering “maybe think before you splurge.” You’re focusing on slow and steady wealth building now.
It’s a great week to map out financial goals, streamline your expenses, and start trusting that true abundance grows in fertile soil, not fast fires. Real abundance takes patience, and this week shows you that planting seeds carefully now is smarter than trying to sprint through harvest season.
The Scorpio full moon on May 12th intensifies your intimacy sector, stirring up issues around trust, shared resources, and emotional vulnerability. An unexpected financial situation or a conversation that hits a nerve could arrive, especially with Uranus throwing lightning bolts into your sector of stability. It’s giving sacred rage, closure, and personal power reclamation. Rather than reacting impulsively, use this full moon as a mirror: What fears are still running the show when it comes to asking for help, setting boundaries, or believing you’re worthy of security? Remember: true wealth starts within.
By the time the weekend rolls around and Ceres shifts into your sign, you’ll feel a surge of clarity. Self-care isn’t passive anymore — it’s active. It’s about boldly claiming the life and relationships that honour your full worth.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Taurus Sun & Rising:

You’re entering your soft power era, Taurus, and this week shows you exactly what that feels like. With Mercury now fully settled into your sign, your thoughts, conversations, and decisions carry more weight — but not because you’re shouting. It’s because you’re grounded. After months of psychic chaos, you finally get mental clarity. People are leaning in when you speak. You’re beginning to notice that slowing down doesn’t mean falling behind; it means letting everything meaningful catch up to you. This is a beautiful time to revisit personal goals and recalibrate your priorities with clarity and grace.
The Scorpio full moon on May 12th sets fire to your relationship sector, and not in a “light a candle and meditate” kind of way. This lunation wants truth. Raw, uncomfortable, holy truth — especially where partnerships are concerned. Expect certain bonds to intensify, break open, or possibly break apart altogether, particularly if one side has been carrying more weight than the other. Uranus stirring in your sign could also provoke surprises: sudden desires for freedom, shocking revelations from partners, or unexpected shifts in how you define intimacy. Let the upheaval clarify who’s meant to walk  beside you in this next season of your life. When Ceres moves into Aries later this week, solitude might start to feel less like loneliness and more like liberation.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Gemini Sun & Rising:

For once, you’re not sprinting toward the next shiny distraction, Gemini — you’re actually starting to enjoy the art of the pause. With Mercury, your ruler, finally gliding through slow, sensual Taurus, your internal radio dial is set to “chill.” You’re being invited to ground your thoughts, tend to your body, and clear out the psychic noise that’s been clogging your intuition.
Instead of jumping between 17 tabs in your brain, you’re being nudged toward stillness. Old ideas need pruning. Routines need updating. This is a deep “cleanse the mind” period, almost like a spiritual sabbatical. It’s less about starting new projects and more about nourishing the dreams you already planted. Journal, meditate, clear out digital clutter — and nap like it’s your side hustle.
But just when you start getting comfy, the Scorpio full moon on May 12th crackles through your sector of health, habits, and work. If you’ve been ignoring your body’s subtle cries for rest — or numbing yourself with overwork, distractions, or denial — this lunation will pull focus fast. Uranus’ disruptive energy could trigger sudden burnout moments or force you to surrender a toxic cycle you’ve outgrown. Your system needs a deep cleanse. Start simple: drink more water, declutter your calendar, and say no to anything that feels like soul-erosion. As Ceres enters Aries later in the week, your energy for social life and passion projects will surge back — but only if you tend to your roots first.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Cancer Sun & Rising:

You’re curating your energy like fine art now, Cancer, and it’s about time. Mercury’s first full week in Taurus slows down your social life, nudging you to become pickier about the company you keep. After months of constant notifications, emotional rollercoasters, and social burnout, you’re remembering that friendships should feel like gardens, not battlegrounds. This is a “quality over quantity” era for you. You’re speaking less but meaning more. Saying “no” might actually feel good now. 
Mercury in Taurus reminds you: you don’t owe access to everyone. Protect your peace like it’s designer vintage. This is a week for defining boundaries with love, unfollowing drama, and choosing collaboration over obligation.
Meanwhile, the Scorpio full moon on May 12th electrifies your sector of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Feelings you’ve been keeping bottled up — whether about love, passion, jealousy, or creative longing — could erupt spectacularly under this lunation. And with Uranus involved, surprise twists are inevitable: spontaneous love confessions, creative breakthroughs, or even sudden endings that clear the path for more authentic joy. Don’t be scared of the drama — it’s a sign that you’re alive, awake, and ready to live from your heart, not your fears. When Ceres moves into Aries later in the week, your focus sharpens around your professional goals. You’re no longer playing defence — you’re leading the game.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Leo Sun & Rising:

After months of running at full speed, you’re finally being invited to move like royalty, Leo — deliberate, intentional, and unbothered by the noise. With Mercury now settling into Taurus and activating your career sector, it’s time to slow the hustle and refine the vision. You’re not chasing every opportunity anymore. Instead of throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks, you’re strategising like a boss. You’re cultivating the ones that actually feel worthy of your time, energy, and brilliance. Let yourself savour the climb this week; there’s no need to rush what’s already destined for you.
But the Scorpio full moon on May 12th pulls your emotional world into sharp focus, especially around home, family, and your inner foundations. Emotional truths you’ve buried could rise to the surface. Uranus’ rebellious spark could bring unexpected shifts: sudden moves, dramatic family conversations, or a gut-deep realisation about what security really means to you. Release control. Cry it out. Scream into a velvet pillow.
You’re being asked to make peace with the idea that sometimes you have to burn the blueprint to build the life you truly crave. Whatever you do, honour the emotional cleanup so you can make more space for peace. By the weekend, as Ceres moves into Aries, your spirit reignites with a fresh surge of passion, courage, and adventure. After facing the tender truths early in the week, you’ll be ready to leap into the next chapter — heart open, crown high.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Virgo Sun & Rising:

You’re back in your element this week, Virgo — grounded, strategic, and finally able to think more clearly after months of emotional turbulence. With Mercury, your ruling planet, easing through earthy Taurus, you’re stepping into a season of methodical expansion. It’s not about rushing the harvest; it’s about tilling the soil, setting your intentions with precision, and trusting the seeds you’ve already planted. This is a powerful week to revisit long-term plans around education, travel, or major creative endeavours, but only the ones that genuinely nourish your spirit.
The Scorpio full moon on May 12th charges your communication sector, stirring up conversations, realisations, or messages you didn’t see coming. Uranus’s influence could turn a casual chat into a major breakthrough — or a breakup — depending on the honesty involved. This is not the time to dance around the truth. It’s the time to say the thing you’ve been scared to say, even if your voice shakes. The more vulnerable you are now, the freer you’ll feel later. By the weekend, with Ceres moving into Aries, you’ll crave deeper emotional bonds that match your newly upgraded sense of self-worth.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Libra Sun & Rising:

This week slows the swirl of your mind just enough for you to finally hear your own voice again, Libra. Mercury’s steady presence in Taurus invites you to move through the world like everything you want is already yours — slow, deliberate, luxurious. You’re craving deeper intimacy, fewer distractions, and real emotional reciprocity now. Money matters could also be on your mind more seriously — not in a scarcity-driven way, but in a “how do I invest in my peace and pleasure?” kind of way.
The Scorpio full moon on May 12th sets fire to your values sector, illuminating where you’ve been undervaluing yourself — financially, emotionally, or spiritually. Uranus’ influence could spark sudden shifts around income, debts, or even emotional contracts you didn’t realise you were still carrying. This isn’t just about cash. It’s about power.
And this moon is asking: where are you still selling yourself short? Let the emotions surface. Let the false securities fall away. By the weekend, as Ceres enters Aries, your relationships take centre stage — and you’ll have a much clearer sense of who’s truly worth your energy.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Scorpio Sun & Rising:

If you’ve felt like you’ve been dodging mental landmines these past few weeks, Scorpio, Mercury’s move into Taurus is your lighthouse moment. After weeks of rapid- fire emotional energy, you’re now craving grounded, reciprocal bonds. Suddenly, your relational world sharpens into focus: who’s worth building with, who’s draining your spirit, and who you’ve been avoiding out of fear of true intimacy. Conversations now are slower but heavier, rich with the potential to either solidify bonds or lovingly, necessarily release them.
And then, the main event: the Scorpio full moon on May 12th, your annual personal reset, charges your body and soul like lightning. Full moons in your sign are always emotional, but this one — opposing Uranus, the Planet of Surprise — is downright volcanic. Buried feelings around identity, love, fear, and autonomy are bubbling to the surface. You may find yourself dramatically ending cycles, shedding old identities, or finally giving yourself permission to love (or leave) without shame. Unexpected relationship twists are likely, but this time, you won’t be clinging to what’s crumbling. You’ll be freeing yourself to rise.
Your emotions might feel volcanic this week, especially with Uranus directly opposing your sign. Expect sudden breakthroughs, emotional releases, and maybe even sacred rage moments. You’re shedding the insecurities and fears that have been holding you hostage. You’re stepping into a new era where you are fully sovereign. Rise from the ashes, baby.
By the weekend, as Ceres enters Aries, self-care becomes less about rest and more about radical self-advocacy. You are not here to beg for crumbs. You are here to feast (and to remember that you are the feast itself).
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Sagittarius Sun & Rising:

For once, Sagittarius, the adventure you’re seeking isn’t outside of you — it’s tucked inside your everyday rituals. Mercury’s full dive into Taurus this week asks you to rethink your relationship with structure, with wellness, with the quieter choices that build real freedom. After months of feeling like you’ve been running on vibes and vibes alone, you’re finally ready to feel more grounded into your life. Instead of chasing some huge external goal this week, you’re learning to romance the basics: better sleep, better food, better boundaries. Discipline isn’t the opposite of freedom — it’s the doorway to it.

The Scorpio full moon on May 12th floods your subconscious sector, illuminating hidden grief, desires, and soul contracts you didn’t even realise you were still carrying. Secrets and shadows may surface, especially with Uranus agitating your need for freedom. You might experience vivid dreams, spontaneous emotional releases, or moments where you suddenly see a situation with piercing clarity. It’s an ideal moon for journaling your feels or opening up to a trusted therapist.

Uranus could trigger sudden awakenings about how your inner life has been running the show more than you realised. You can’t outrun your feelings this time. But you can transmute them into power. Let the tears come. Let the memories surface. Your next spiritual level-up requires surrender, not escape. By the weekend, when Ceres enters Aries, your passion returns with a vengeance. You’re not just surviving now — you’re creating, loving, living like the world is yours to play with again.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Capricorn Sun & Rising:

You’re remembering that your dreams don’t have to be practical to be powerful, Capricorn. With Mercury now moving through grounded Taurus, your creativity and pleasure sectors are getting a cosmic recharge. This week invites you to step away from endless productivity and back into the simple joy of creation for creation’s sake. Write the poem. Sing the bad karaoke. Flirt without needing it to “go somewhere.” Mercury in Taurus reminds you: the process is the product.
Meanwhile, the Scorpio full moon on May 12th strikes your community sector, revealing which friendships and collaborations are still aligned with your evolving goals — and which ones are subtly draining your life force. Uranus’s energy could spark sudden exits, emotional revelations, or unexpected new alliances that feel like kismet. Don’t cling to the old networks out of obligation. Your future is asking for new keys and new doors. By the weekend, as Ceres moves into Aries, your attention turns homeward. Investing in your emotional and literal foundations becomes your most radical act of self-love.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Aquarius Sun & Rising:

You’re craving real roots this week, Aquarius… and not in your usual “let’s intellectualise stability” kind of way. With Mercury grounding itself in Taurus, your attention turns toward your physical home, your emotional safety nets, and your closest inner circle. You’re being nudged to create spaces, both inside yourself and outside, where you can actually land. This is a week for less broadcast, more nesting. For fixing the creaky floorboard and tending to the tender parts of yourself you usually hide.
But the Scorpio full moon on May 12th sets oﬀ fireworks in your career and public image sector. Uranus’ electric charge could bring sudden promotions, dramatic pivots, or an emotional confrontation around how much you’ve been sacrificing to maintain appearances. It’s a jolt that reminds you: success means nothing if it costs you your peace. Expect truth bombs — from bosses, partners, or yourself — and let them liberate you, not scare you. As Ceres enters Aries over the weekend, your focus sharpens on your voice, your message, your mental health. You’re not here to parrot anyone else’s version of power. You’re here to invent your own.
The revolution is personal now, Aquarius. Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign on the 4th, and it’s about to strip away any remaining layers of who you think you should be, clearing the way for who you truly are becoming. Expect to feel both raw and reborn over the next few months. You’re not just shifting your style or your branding — you’re shifting your soul’s signature. Let the transformation happen at its own pace. But also be aware that people may be interacting with you diﬀerently during this retrograde as they adjust to your growing self-awareness. Let them think you’ve changed, because you have. You’re constantly evolving.
Illustrated by Wenjing Yang.

Pisces Sun & Rising:

This week feels like stepping through a portal into an entirely new reality, Pisces — one you’ve been both terrified of and praying for. Mercury’s full entry into Taurus activates your communication sector, sharpening your voice after months of emotional white noise. You’re ready to speak more clearly, more calmly, more unapologetically about what you want, what you want to apologise for, and what you refuse to tolerate. Your ideas carry magnetic weight now. Trust what’s ready to be said.
The Scorpio full moon on May 12th lights up your sector of travel, belief, and expansion. This is a moment of soul-level permission to outgrow your old narratives — the ones that told you you had to stay small, scared, or silent. Uranus’s lightning bolts could deliver sudden opportunities to leap into new adventures such as literal moves, career changes, radical shifts in love, or jolt you into walking away from stagnant spaces. Freedom is closer than you think, but it requires surrendering your fantasies of “someday” in favour of bold steps now.
By the weekend, when Ceres moves into Aries, your relationship with money, worth, and desire begins to shift too. You’re not just dreaming of abundance anymore. You’re actively and courageously building it — and you’re worthy of every single blessing on the way.
