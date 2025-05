Your Horoscope This Week: May 11 To 17

The revolution is personal now, Aquarius. Pluto begins its retrograde in your sign on the 4th, and it’s about to strip away any remaining layers of who you think you should be, clearing the way for who you truly are becoming. Expect to feel both raw and reborn over the next few months. You’re not just shifting your style or your branding — you’re shifting your soul’s signature. Let the transformation happen at its own pace. But also be aware that people may be interacting with you differently during this retrograde as they adjust to your growing self-awareness. Let them think you’ve changed, because you have. You’re constantly evolving.