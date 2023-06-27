This final week of June is quite significant due to Mercury, the planet of communication, shifting out of its home sign of Gemini and entering the Water sign of Cancer on June 26, for the next two weeks. When you combine this with the sun’s presence in Cancer, the week will start off on quite the sentimental, and somewhat nostalgic note. Keep your schedule light as you adjust to the heightened sensitivity in the cosmos.
This Friday, June 30, Neptune, the planet of fantasy and illusion, begins its five-month retrograde through Pisces. Saturn’s been retrograde in Pisces since the 17th, so we’re experiencing a double-whammy of Pisces retrograde energy. Pay attention to the Pisces beings in your lives and what they’re experiencing this week — there’s a larger lesson for us all to learn and they may be embodiments of that lesson.
Neptune retrograde will help us get more deeply acquainted with our subconscious, and this will help us become more curious about the subconscious of others. It’s a trippy week, astrologically-speaking, but Saturn’s presence in Pisces these past three months has prepared us for it.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
With the moon transiting through Libra as the week begins, Aries, your focus is on your relationships and your social life. The energy from the recent solstice has you seeking rebirth in several aspects of your life, especially since your planetary ruler Mars is currently in Leo for another month.
Perhaps some of the changes you’re seeking are connected to the people you keep around you, or even those you tend to push away. Mercury’s newfound presence in Cancer will help you be more intuitively aware of what you really want from your relationships, and what you’re willing to do to make it happen.
Once Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces on the 30th, you’ll suddenly feel a call to look within yourself for the greatest intimacy. This is due to your sector of spirituality and healing being activate by this five-month retrograde. You’re going to get to know yourself more deeply than you have so far this year. Be curious about what you’ll discover, as it’s likely to spark a renaissance within you throughout the rest of the year.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Jupiter’s presence in your sign this past month has felt like a warm blanket on cloudy days, Taurus. This week, the Libra moon Monday through Wednesday further highlights your Venusian nature by encouraging you to choose the mellow route in all aspects of life, especially now that it’s Cancer season.
“Less is more” is your mantra of the week, Taurus — find ways to simplify your lifestyle so that the second half of the year feels more free-flowing than the first. This may mean saying no to people or situations that drain you.
This weekend, Neptune joins Saturn in retrograde motion in the Water sign of Pisces. The sector of friendship and community is lit up by this retrograde, which means you may be hit with some blasts from the past, either in your DMs or text messages. You may also feel inclined to rehash old friendship drama and figure out where things derailed, and why. Don’t shy away from this period of re-evaluation, as Jupiter in Taurus wants you to get clear about your own patterns as a friend, so you and your relationships can better evolve.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your birthday season has come and gone, and now Cancer season’s energy is helping you fine-tune your priorities for the rest of 2023. A part of you may be feeling much more sensitive these days, in a way that may initially make you feel uncomfortable. If someone tries to get you to open up to them this week, you may snap at them if you don’t yet feel ready.
Transparency is key — if you need space, simply ask for it. This may be the case starting Wednesday onwards, when the moon spends time in the secretive sign of Scorpio. Honour your need for alone time, unapologetically.
This weekend, Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces begins, encouraging you to let practical matters take a backseat in your life. Let yourself dream, doodle, dance, make love, cook, chill, sleep, meditate, or spend time in a body of water. Both you and Pisces are Mutable signs, and the recent energy of the solstice has you seeking change and novelty. Interestingly enough, it’s through reconnecting with past hobbies and pastimes during Neptune retrograde that you’ll feel the most reinvigorated and inspired.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
How are you feeling after the Gemini new moon, Cancer? Last week’s lunation may have made you a bit restless, but also more open-hearted. Now that it’s Cancer season and you’re experiencing your solar return, the spotlight’s on you, especially with Venus and Mars both in Leo right now.
This week is all about self-assertion. If there’s something or someone you want, now’s the right time to go after it, as you’re magnetic AF and everyone’s drawn to you. But discernment is also key this week. Just because you’re alluring doesn’t mean everyone can be in your orbit.
With Neptune retrograde beginning on 30th June in your fellow Water sign of Pisces, a part of you may not be in the mood to always have it together. A part of you may actually want to be taken care of this weekend rather than being the one taking care of others. Now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, is back in Capricorn for six more months, your partnership sector is highlighted and you’re noticing shifts in how you express your emotional needs. This transformation will be quite evident with Neptune’s retrograde through Pisces, so keep your throat chakra open.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you can tell it’s time for a change. It’s beyond time. With Venus and Mars both lighting up your sector of self-identity in your sign, your life feels even more cinematic than usual. This can be both exciting and overwhelming, because you feel like the director, screenwriter, actor, producer, cinematographer and editor all at once.
With Mercury entering Cancer as the week begins, you’re being asked to slow your roll and actually take time to enjoy your life being created before you — it’s pretty magical when you stop and think about it.
You’ll have plenty of opportunities for continued self-reflection once Neptune shifts retrograde in Pisces on Friday 30th, highlighting your sector of depth, intimacy, and mergers. If you previously were blind-sighted by a collaborator who you thought you could trust, this retrograde will reveal reasons why you must be even more discerning and less naive. This five-month retrograde will help you weed through all financial and spiritual mergers you’re currently involved in — it’s purging time.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your planetary ruler Mercury shifts out of Gemini and enters Cancer this week. You may have previously been focused on plowing through your lengthy to-do list, but now Mercury in Cancer wants you to tune into your most profound emotions.
Whatever you’ve been burying within yourself is likely to be emerging during this two week transit — find a healthy way to release your feelings, because bottling them up will cause you more harm than good.
Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces begins this weekend, shedding light on your sector of relationships and marriage. Virgo, if you’re tired of feeling like you’re playing a broken record in your love life, it’s time to get really honest with yourself about what you continue to accept, and why. This retrograde will also remind you that it takes two to tango — you can’t be the only person wanting the relationship to evolve, so setting firmer boundaries is essential to protecting your peace.
Libra Sun & Rising:
The week begins with the Moon in your sign, Libra. What do you want? What do you really want? With your planetary ruler Venus still in Leo (until October), this is going to be a recurring question for you. Are you living your life in alignment with your true needs and desires, or are you just living on autopilot?
Mercury’s entrance into Cancer this week could initially make you feel more moody than you’d like, and you may also find yourself losing your patience with other people due to their heightened sensitivity. Take this as your sign to stop being a people-pleaser. If something has felt consistently off to you and you don’t want to do it or engage in it, then don’t.
By the time Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces on Friday 30th, you’ll feel motivated to be kinder to yourself as you traverse these emotionally heightened waters. Schedule a spa day or nature retreat for yourself and a loved one, or read an inspiring book that helps you look at your life more positively. Neptune’s retrograde is activating your sector of health and wellness, so not getting caught up in delusions is one of your key lessons for these next five months.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, as the week begins you may be in a more introspective mood, as the Libra moon lights up your spirituality sector and Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your fellow Water sign of Cancer for the next two weeks. Your sector of expansion, media, publishing, and long journeys is activated by this transit. If you’ve been wanting to go on a trip or start planning one, consider this your sign to get started.
The moon is in your sign Wednesday through Friday, and when blended with both the Sun and Mercury’s presence in Cancer, you’ll notice yourself feeling more self-protective and sensitive than usual. Do your best to keep your schedule light during the moon’s transit in your sign, and instead tend to your inner needs and speak to yourself with kindness.
You may have been overthinking your relationships during Mercury’s transit through Gemini, but now that Mercury’s in Cancer, you should give yourself grace and allow situations to reveal themselves to you naturally. They’re likely to do so as early as this Friday 30th, when Neptune, the planet of illusion, begins its five-month retrograde in Pisces, highlighting your sector of true love and creativity. Get ready for your secret admirers to come out of the woodwork, Scorpio.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, with Mercury shifting out of Gemini and entering Cancer this week, your intuitive abilities are heightened, and you may seek to get to know the new self that you’ve been morphing into ever since last week’s solstice. Simplicity is the name of the game this week, especially when the moon transits through Scorpio on Wednesday through Friday, activating your sector of spirituality and closure.
If you slow your roll enough, you’ll notice that there’s some healing you still have to do, and Cancer Season provides you with an opportunity to put in the work, with cosmic assistance. Call on your ancestors for spiritual guidance and support. You are not alone.
Neptune retrograde begins in Pisces on Friday 30th, and the month of June ends on a highly creative, emotional, and sensual note. You’re likely to direct this retrograde energy toward figuring out what home means to you. It’s been a bit of a blurry topic for you for over a decade, as Neptune’s lengthy transit through Pisces may be making you feel disillusioned by the concept of family. But now that it’s Cancer season, you have the courage to face the skeletons in the closet and let go of traumas from your past, breath by breath. It won’t be easy, but you’ll be glad you faced your shadows. Pace yourself, Sag.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, how are you feeling now that Pluto’s getting adjusted to being back in your sign? Are you noticing any past habits or thought patterns creeping back up? With the solstice having just recently occurred in your opposite sign of Cancer, some of the biggest shifts you may feel ready to make are likely to do with your relationships.
If you’ve been holding back from expressing what’s really on your mind, Mercury in Cancer will force you to fess up to what your needs are, and normalise such levels of transparency in your connections. You’ll be glad you did, especially starting June 30th when Neptune begins its five-month retrograde in the Water sign of Pisces. Your communication sector is activated by this retrograde, and you’ll be invited to reflect on your patterns of communication, especially when it comes to people you care most about.
If you’ve been reluctant to fully let others in, Neptune’s retrograde will help you own up to your trust issues and figure out the root they derive from. If you’re willing to engage in such shadow work, your entire life will shift for the better by the time Pluto leaves your sign in January 2024.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Mercury’s shift out of your fellow Air sign of Gemini and into the psychic Water sign of Cancer may initially make you uncomfortable because you’ll suddenly feel more vulnerable than you have in months. What to do with all these emotions? Pour them into your art, and create just for your enjoyment. Mercury in Cancer is encouraging you to view yourself as your own muse, and to resist the urge to prove something to the world. Prove something to yourself instead.
Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces begins on Friday 30th, activating your sector of money and self-esteem for the next five months. While you may initially feel like money’s getting more tight during this transit, what’s really happening is that your consciousness and worldview about money is shifting, dramatically.
This is largely due to Pluto’s temporary hiatus out of your sign — it’ll return to Aquarius in January 2024, but before then you may feel like you’re re-evaluating everything you’ve ever known both yourself and the world. Instead of being apprehensive about this transit, let it become your friend. Neptune retrograde has a lot to teach you, if you’re open to learning…
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’ve been going through your share of retrograde transits, and this week’s no exception. Just when you thought you adjusted to the start of Saturn’s retrograde through your sign, the generational planet Neptune begins its five-month retrograde in Pisces this Friday 30th. You’ve been feeling the pre-shadow effects of this retrograde all month, which is why you may have felt sleepier or moodier lately.
But before we get to that, the week begins with the Libra moon in your sector of depth, intimacy, and other people’s money. If you’ve been wanting to ask for financial support, apply for a grant or scholarship, or pitch a start-up idea to investors, Monday through Wednesday are ideal days for doing so. You’ll feel confident thanks to Venus and Mars’ presence in Leo, but make sure you’re well-prepared because confidence can only get you so far.
Shooting your shot earlier in the week will most likely pay off sooner than you think, and once Neptune’s retrograde begins in your sign this weekend, you’d benefit from taking time to acknowledge just how incredible your evolution has been ever since Saturn, the planet of responsibility, entered your sign on March 7th, 2023. You’ve come so far, Pisces!