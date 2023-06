Your Horoscope This Week: June 25 to 1 July, 2023

With Neptune retrograde beginning on June 30 in your fellow Water sign of Pisces, a part of you may not be in the mood to always have it together. A part of you may actually want to be taken care of this weekend rather than being the one taking care of others. Now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, is back in Capricorn for six more months, your partnership sector is highlighted and you’re noticing shifts in how you express your emotional needs. This transformation will be quite evident with Neptune’s retrograde through Pisces, so keep your throat chakra open.