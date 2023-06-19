Your Horoscope This Week: June 18 to 24, 2023

Pisces, this first week of Saturn’s retrograde through your sign has you feeling extra psychic. Since the Gemini new moon energy kicks off the week on 18th, you’re likely to direct your sensitivity toward intellectual and creative initiatives. Your mind will be racing with ideas and insights, and while this will be inspiring for you and those around you, you could easily burn yourself out, especially since Mars and Venus are both in the fiery sign of Leo. Your mission this new moon week is to find a balance between adventurousness and silence. There are lessons to be learned from both realms.