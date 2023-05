Do You Try To Fall Asleep To A Dream Of Your Choice? That’s Dreamscaping

It’s something I’ve done for as long as I can remember, although I never realised I was doing it. When it comes to bedtime, especially after a bad day, I plump up a pillow, lie down and set to work crafting the most beautiful dream I can think of: flying through a starlit sky or (my favourite) riding on a luxurious steam train as it trundles merrily through the North Pole. I’ll see polar bears, I decide, and the dancing green swirls of the Northern Lights. I’ll drink mug after mug of hot chocolate. Perhaps I’ll solve a murder along the way, Poirot-style, or maybe I’ll just settle back, relax and take in the view — the finer details are up to my subconscious, after all. I’m just here to set the scene.