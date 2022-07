Your Horoscope This Week: 3rd July to 9th July, 2022

The following day, Venus in Gemini makes a sextile to Chiron in Aries, giving us new ways to say the unsayable, turning the stories of survivors into swords — a perfect offering for the first-quarter moon in Libra on the 6th, who knows a thing or two about the swords that are forged in the spirit of defiance. Vesta, the keeper of the sacred flame, stations retrograde in Pisces on the 7th. Meanwhile, 8th July begins with a square between the Sun in Cancer and Chiron in Aries, reminding us that there’s healing to do on all fronts. Our reconnaissance occurs in the realm of dreams, where new fires must be kindled and relit to keep hope alive.