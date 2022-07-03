Your Horoscope This Week: July 3rd to July 9th, 2022

July’s cosmic weather begins gently, even if some of us have discovered that the world we live in is anything but. These realizations — about justice and the lack of it, about bodily autonomy and how fragile it is — are uncomfortable for those who are new to them. And they are grave reminders for the ones who have always lived on the edge of acceptability — or dangerously far beyond that edge. This tension between knowing and the cost of that knowing is mirrored in the sky on July 3rd when Mercury in Gemini makes a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn.
Pallas enters Gemini the following day, reminding us that while “independence” has always been in short supply, resistance is both a verb and a noun — a place where lovers meet. Mars enters Taurus on the 5th of July, the same hour that Mercury enters Cancer. They form a radiant sextile in the sky, a reminder that to our heartfelt words we must put our tenacious actions.
The following day, Venus in Gemini makes a sextile to Chiron in Aries, giving us new ways to say the unsayable, turning the stories of survivors into swords — a perfect offering for the first-quarter moon in Libra on the 6th, who knows a thing or two about the swords that are forged in the spirit of defiance. Vesta, the keeper of the sacred flame, stations retrograde in Pisces on the 7th. Meanwhile, July 8th begins with a square between the Sun in Cancer and Chiron in Aries, reminding us that there’s healing to do on all fronts. Our reconnaissance occurs in the realm of dreams, where new fires must be kindled and relit to keep hope alive.