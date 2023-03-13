Your Horoscope This Week: 12th to 18th March, 2023

Welcome to the last full week of Pisces season! We’re on the brink of the astrological new year (which begins 20th March, the first day of Aries season), so all zodiac signs may be feeling the desire to tie up loose ends and create more order in their lives. Some pre-spring cleaning is advised this week, especially as the energy of last week’s Virgo full moon is waning.
However, Saturn’s newly established presence in Pisces may have us more in the mood to dream than to be productive — but at the same time, Saturn in Pisces is here to help us redefine what productivity even means. Remember that closing your eyes and drifting off to la la land is also a form of productivity. Dreaming, resting, and meditating are portals to peace.
This weekend, the Aquarius moon encourages you to find like-minded people to bounce ideas off of. While Pisces season increases our levels of introspection, the Aquarius moon reminds us that we’re never as alone as we may initially think.