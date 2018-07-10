Last month, Cardi B shook the Internet when she confirmed that she low-key married Offset in September. It was so low-key that she tied the knot with no gown, no ring, and no makeup. A self-professed fan of big lashes and heavy contouring, Cardi ditched her go-to glam and chose to say “I do” barefaced instead.
And while none of us witnessed those nuptials, the whole world tuned in for Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry — where the Duchess Of Sussex also opted for a look that showed off her natural beauty, including those signature freckles. "You want your spouse to see the person they're marrying and not focus on a trendy makeup look that’s a sign of the times," says her makeup artist Daniel Martin. "The look is about enhancing what you have rather than creating what you don't with makeup."
But Markle and Cardi aren't the only celebrities who took the more laid-back approach. Check out four other mega-stars who stuck to a natural glow for their nuptials, ahead.