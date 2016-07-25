26 Stunning Wedding-Invitation Ideas

Booking the venue, securing a caterer, picking a florist — the wedding-planning process is full of small victories (read: headaches). One of the biggest to-dos to check off your list? Sending out invites. Once you’ve got those babies in the mail, the rest is practically a walk in the park. Well, that might be a stretch, but having sent them out is a big weight off your shoulders.



And since first impressions are so important, it makes sense that you’d want your invites to feel personalised and unique. To save you from hours of googling, we’ve done the legwork for you. Whether you're aiming for something simple and affordable or going all-out with an elaborate custom mailer, read on for the best spots to score the wedding invites of your dreams. One less thing for you to do!

