The Warm-Up Playlist You Need When It Feels Too Cold To Move

Now that you're convinced, you'll need a killer playlist that will make you want to move. You might think that music is just an add-on to a workout, something to make it feel more fun that ultimately makes no difference. But, a 2012 study linked synchronising exercise to music with greater efficiency. Any kind of playlist that you can keep up with will help you power through your workout, but research has found that up-tempo songs with strong beats are the most stimulating variety. If nothing else, that helps explain why you can't seem to jog without the second half of I Am... Sasha Fierce pumping in your earbuds.