How are you staying creative and positive during this time?

Creativity is a lifetime thing for me, it doesn’t matter what art form. It is one of the very things I can’t live without. Being physically unable to roam around on locations to shoot, means I have to invent some locations. This keeps me quite busy because it is one thing to be creative and have a team and a location, but now I have to learn how to not have any of these. I have to reinvent myself to be in the picture as well as the creator of it. And the positivity comes from creating images that might make people dream or evade this reality we live in, even if for a brief moment. To get through this and go forward, we all need to keep hope in some way shape or form and keep dreaming.

