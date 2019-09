The Party Looks Cool Girls Are Actually Wearing This Season

If you were to add up all the elements of a cool-girl starter kit, you'd end up with someone a lot like makeup artist Violette. Having moved from Paris to New York City a few years ago, she can do the pared-down French beauty thing just as well as glittery lips and star-stamped smokey eyes , which is likely why Estée Lauder appointed her its Global Beauty Director earlier this year. She wears jeans with Jimmy Choos, loves red wine, and hates the contouring craze. Oh, and she goes by her first name only. So yeah, we kind of really want to be in her crew.