The Party Looks Cool Girls Are Actually Wearing This Season

If you were to add up all the elements of a cool-girl starter kit, you'd end up with someone a lot like makeup artist Violette. Having moved from Paris to New York City a few years ago, she can do the pared-down French beauty thing just as well as glittery lips and star-stamped smokey eyes, which is likely why Estée Lauder appointed her its Global Beauty Director earlier this year. She wears jeans with Jimmy Choos, loves red wine, and hates the contouring craze. Oh, and she goes by her first name only. So yeah, we kind of really want to be in her crew.
And that's how we found ourselves in her Bed-Stuy townhouse a couple weeks ago, popping bubbly rosé in the bathtub as she painted our faces with Estée Lauder's new Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Trio, the brand's first liquid lipsticks curated by Violette herself. (The complete line of 20 shades will launch in January.) She then took us along for a ride with her BFF as they hit up local Williamsburg hot spots Sunday in Brooklyn and Freehold.
Ahead, come along for a night on the town with the beauty world's It girl.