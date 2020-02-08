This Is Not A Drill: Victoria Beckham Now Has An Instagram Filter

Victoria Beckham is an award-winning fashion designer, skincare innovator, wife and mother-of-four, Spice Girl and now an Instagram filter.
Beckham debuted the filter on her own Instagram by sharing a post in which she tested it out and ended up getting "the fitness addict".
Other results the filter could have thrown up include "the beauty boss", "the mom", "the cover star", "the CEO" and "the Spice Girl".
In her post, Beckham also shared a clip of her eight-year-old daughter Harper and 17-year-old son Romeo playing with the filter. Harper got "the beauty boss", while Romeo got "the mom".
Advertisement
If you'd like to find out which Victoria Beckham you are, simply swipe up on her Instagram Story and you'll find her filter on the effects panel next to your camera.
The Victoria Beckham filter follows a series of Instagram filters which have gone viral in the past month or so, including the Disney filter, which tells you which Disney character you are, and the age filter, which purports to show how old you look. I'd recommend not using that last one the morning after a heavy Friday night out, tbh.
As well as giving us one of the cutest Instagram filters around, Beckham has just launched a groundbreaking skincare serum as part of her Victoria Beckham Beauty range. Created in partnership with German stem-cell scientist Professor Augustinus Bader, the powerhouse serum is designed to do it all: increase cell turnover, reduce pore size and improve the skin's barrier function for a healthier overall complexion.
Victoria Beckham Beauty launched officially in September of last year, then added a batch of new lip products the following month.
Advertisement