Venus Is In Aries & If You Can Keep Up, You’re Hot To Go

Venus in Aries is a force to be reckoned with regarding both matters of amour and of money. This placement pushes us to go after what we desire without fear and to win the hearts of others. We'll feel the vibe shift when Venus enters the rambunctious and fierce sign on 4th February. The romantic planet has been swimming through the dreamy Pisces waters for several weeks and is now moving into an exhilarating fire sign. This change means we will work hard for affection and chase others to receive adoration. So push up your sleeves and prepare to fight for love, for a financial boost and for confidence.
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and the fire sign has the temperament of a small toddler. Aries are known to argue their emotions in an effort for them to be understood by others. When we apply Venus to the equation, it means we can be quick-tempered and passionate in matters of the heart. We want to make others happy to prove that we are worth the investment (and vice versa). We live fast and die hard in partnerships, moving on from relationship to relationship until we find the person who makes us feel whole.
This astrological placement may not always be aware of what it wants from love, but it always wants to feel alive. Mundane date ideas don’t necessarily turn Venus in Aries on; they’re looking for a roller-coaster ride or a skydiving adventure to learn how their crush or significant other handles extreme pressure. Their love language is fun and daring, and quality time requires running sneakers and a passport. There is no shortage of excitement for the adventurous spirit of Venus in Aries. As long as you can keep up or be impulsive yourself, you’re hot to go.
Money matters can be a bit complicated. Venus in Aries isn’t the best at saving cash as they’re spending their paycheck as soon as they receive it. Sticking to a financial plan isn’t easy either, as their impetuous attitude can’t process not having any object they long for. Think Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory or Cher Horowitz from Clueless on a shopping spree. Sales can be beneficial but not for Venus in Aries, who deserves and wants the best, the freshest, the most awesome fashions. In the rare instances where Venus in Aries has to wait, they’ll value it more. Yes, the same applies to dating. What can I say? Venus in Aries lusts after what it can’t have.
What makes 2025 unique is that Venus will be retrograde in Aries and Pisces. The planetary moonwalk begins on 1st March when Venus is about a third of its way through the sign of Aries. As Venus moves backward, it will re-enter Pisces on 27th March and finally turn direct on 12th April in the water sign. Venus will return to Aries on April 30, remaining in the sign until 6th June.
Unfortunately, Venus retrograde isn’t typically a fantastic time for romance and money matters. The last time Venus retrograde occurred was in the summer of 2023, marked by many celebrity and high-profile breakups. While the likelihood of relationship drama is high, it doesn’t necessarily mean doom and gloom. Be aware that your significant other or crush could become needy and demand more of you. Don't be selfish or standoffish. Try to give them the TLC they require. The same could apply to your needs. Remember that meeting your partner in the middle is the best way to deal with the energy — especially since Mercury retrograde and two eclipses are also coming to us now.
The takeaway is to be compassionate and kind during the transit of Venus in Aries. Although we’ll all have our moments of frustration and want to pop off, it’s best to take a beat and think of a better way to express ourselves. Attract more bees with honey to consolidate your energy for an outing with a romantic interest that is zesty and sweet.
